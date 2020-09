رصد نظام صاروخي محمول جديد في الصين... صور

New portable anti-aircraft missile systems FN-16 began to enter service with the units of the People's Liberation Army of China, and has an increased target destruction range of up to 6 km, an improved IR seeker, and a digital viewfinder.https://t.co/qYZ1hPBiMV pic.twitter.com/xgrdp9P2M0

