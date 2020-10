واشنطن تنشر 200 طيار و4 قاذفات في قاعدتها الجوية بالمحيط الهادئ... صور

Approximately 200 Airmen and four B-1B Lancers with the 9th EBS from @DyessAFBase arrived at Andersen AFB to conduct #BTF missions in support of Pacific Air Forces’ training efforts with allies, partners and joint forces, Oct. 20, 2020.



Full story: https://t.co/fHStwpTi4z pic.twitter.com/P238UcTblA