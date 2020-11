رصد طائرة مسيرة أمريكية مجهولة في سماء كاليفورنيا... صور

A mystery UAV — possibly RQ-180 — flew a racetrack pattern in daylight over Edwards in mid-October. Also, @AvWeekGuy reports an RQ-180 nickname is Shikaka, the great white bat from Ace Ventura 2. Story:🔒https://t.co/bB5xT3mFLX

— Steve Trimble (@TheDEWLine) November 1, 2020