مناورات عسكرية أمريكية مغربية بالقرب من جزر الكناري

#AfricanLion 21:

Equipment that will transit to Morocco from the U.S. and Europe will set the stage for @USAfricaCommand's largest exercise set for 7-18 June.#StrongAfrica #StrongerTogether @USEmbMorocco @USArmyEURAF @usembassytunis @CJTFHOA @usembassydakar @AfricaMediaHub https://t.co/jaY7nZdL8G