تايلاند تحصل على دبابات برمائية صينية... صور

1/2 A batch of three VN16 light amphibious tanks (LPT, export version of LPT ZTD-05) manufactured by 🇨🇳Norinco for the Thai Marine Corps was delivered to the Sattahip naval base (🇹🇭) at the end of May 2021. The delivery value was 12,6 million US$. pic.twitter.com/VUPNmoEwVJ