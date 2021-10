شركة أسترالية تستخدم نموذخ دبابة "أرماتا تي 14" الروسية كخصم ناري

#ATDU hosted Mr Steen Bisgaard from @GuaardTech in Australia.



Steen is the founder of GuaardTech, providing life size 2D and 3D robotic vehicle targets. #SASC QMSI and soldiers from #AJAX assembled a T-80 & SA-6 with the intention of conducting Live Firing trials this Autumn pic.twitter.com/UTwiZkrCCD