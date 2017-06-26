مصممة أزياء إندونيسية تستخدم الحجاب على شخصيات كرتونية (بالصور)

أزياء يانتي واستخدامها للحجاب، جعلها تخلق نوعا فريدا من التصاميم والأزياء.
وجمعت ما بين الشخصيات الكرتونية والأزياء الحقيقية، الأمر الذي جعلها تتعرض للعديد من الانتقادات ما بين المعارضة والمؤيدة لهذه الفكرة.
Who said Hijabi's can't be Harley Quinn??? pic.twitter.com/v95MY7D2Zm— ريان (@rayan_hass) ٣١ أكتوبر، ٢٠١٦
Japan Otaku Muslim #jomhijab 2017, Summit USJ, Malaysia, finally done ヾ(〃^∇^)ﾉ Thank you so much fo coming to see us, i'm feeling so nervous, excited, and have fun.. Thank you for your support.. Please forgive me if i have lots of mistake, i will work hard and do my best for the next chance.. I hope we had fun together.. Thank you for @nurusaakira, all JOM crew (sorry i can't tag you guys, i don't know your IG name), hijab Cosplay Gallery Malaysia, and all cosplyer who have participated on the event.. See you next time 💞💞💞💞💞💞 #hijabcosplayer #hijab #cosplay #Malaysia #indonesia #princessdisney #cinderella2015 #disney
