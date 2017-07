شاهد...شابة سعودية توثق ما يدور في المملكة "خلف العباءة"

This is how you Eid! 🤣😉😎 Please make sure to leave all inappropriate comments of judgement & disapproval below👇🏼and I'll make sure to ignore them accordingly 😁 #HappyEid from Fabulous #LasVegas… #Hala #PG13

A post shared by Marriam Mossalli 🌵 مريم مصلي (@shoesanddrama) on Jun 25, 2017 at 11:05am PDT