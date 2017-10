بالفيديو والصور.. أول امرأة عربية تنضم للمصارعة الحرة "WWE"

Getting there 👌🏼 four submissions from closed guard with @yvarouqa @teamnogueiradubai thanks to professor @radatarikhaubert #armbargirl #teamnogueiradubai #jiujitsu

A post shared by Shadia Bseiso شادية بسيسو (@shadiabseiso) on May 6, 2017 at 2:41am PDT