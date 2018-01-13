تسجيل
06:21 13 يناير/ كانون الثاني 2018
    الحشرات آخر صيحات المكياج

    بالفيديو والصور... الحشرات آخر صيحات المكياج

    منوعات
    ابتكرت خبيرة نوع غريب من المكياج، حيث قامت بدمج الحشرات مع "الميك آب" الذي تضعه على الوجه.

    وأثارت الإطلالات الجديدة حالة من الجدل على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

    ‼️REAL ANT‼️ Bullet Ant SOURCE: Etsty shop BicBugsLLC FUN FACTS: Their bite is said to be the most painful of all the Hymenoptera (the group of insects that includes wasps, bees, and ants).The bullet ant’s sting is not lethal, and its effects are not permanent. Bullet ant workers are among the largest in the world, growing to around 30mm (1.2 in.) 🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜 Products Used @bennyemakeup bruise wheel. 🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #poisonous #bulletant #ant #scared #scary

    A post shared by Jasmine (@butterflyjasmine49) on Jan 12, 2018 at 9:13am PST

    ووصف بعض رواد السوشيال ميديا المكياج الجديد أنه جرئ وغريب على عالم الجمال، بحسب موقع "lovinmanchester".

    تدعى خبيرة المكياج جاسمين، ونشرت مجموعة من الصور الغريبة والتنوعة لأعمالها عبر صفحتها بموقع "إنستغرام".

    تضمنت الصور التي نشرت على حساب جاسمين الذي حمل اسم "فراشة جاسمين 49"، العناكب والديدان والنحل والعقارب على وجهها كجزء من مكياجها الإبداعي.

    ‼️REAL BUTTERFLY‼️ Monarch Butterfly SOURCE: Etsy shop: BicbugsLLC FUN FACTS: Monarch butterflies store a poison called Cardiac Glycosides that they had ingested by feeding on the leaves of the milkweed foliage in their larva stage. These are sometimes harmful to its vertebrate predators, but ineffective on invertebrate predators. The toxic effect on vertebrates however, depends on the level of intake. These toxins provide these butterflies with a poisonous defense against its predators such as lizards, birds, and frogs. They have a broad spectrum  perception of colors and can see even the UV light that humans cannot. 🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼 Products Used @mehronmakeup paradise paints. @colouredcontactsuk Orange werewolf lens. 🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼🌼 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #butterfly #monarch #monarchbutterfly #artporn

    A post shared by Jasmine (@butterflyjasmine49) on Jan 11, 2018 at 11:27am PST

    وقالت إنها تدمج بشكل منتظم الحشرات في مكياجها، "لخلق شيء يشبه يعبر عن الحياة".

    وأضافت أنها عملت على مشروعها لمدة حوالى ستة أشهر، مشيرة إلى أن أعمالها تؤكد على احترامها لهذه المخلوقات.

    ‼️REAL GRASSHOPPERS‼️ SOURCE: @petsmart (dehydrated reptile food) FUN FACTS: Grasshoppers are often colored in a way that camouflages them in their local habitat, green ones in grassy fields, sandy colored in dirt and desert areas. Our modern day grasshoppers descend from ancient ancestors that lived long before the dinosaurs roamed the Earth. 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 Products Used @sauceboxcosmetics Étude palette. @wetnwildbeauty green and yellow colors from their Brights paint palette. @projektglitter green glitter. @nyxcosmetics glitter primer. Lashes are from Amazon. Grass is from my yard. 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 #eyeshadow #blueeyes #grass #glitter #glittery #glittermakeup #crazymakeup #outsidethebox #avantgarde #editorial #editorialmakeup #grasshopper #grasshoppers #greenmakeup #haloeye #eyelook #makeupinspo #makeupideas #nature #naturelove #macro #macrophotography #closeup #inspo #ringlight #canont5i #canonphotography #canonrebel

    A post shared by Jasmine (@butterflyjasmine49) on Jan 9, 2018 at 12:22pm PST

    حازت الصور على إعجاب الآلاف من متابعي جاسمين، وقام الكثير منهم بتداولها عبر صفحاتهم بمواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.

