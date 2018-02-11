5 كتب يمكنها أن تغير حياتك

THIRTEEN THINGS MENTALLY STRONG PEOPLE DON'T DO by Amy Morin— Robert Parlange (@WagsRJ) July 25, 2017
Need all the mental strength I can get. (Have to work on # 8.) pic.twitter.com/ai28cOY6y0
2 Dale Carnegie books: How to Win Friends and Influence People + How to Stop Worrying and Start Living #DaleCarnegie #HowtoWinFriendsandInfluencePeople —Free Shipping! https://t.co/qw0Gw0SkfH pic.twitter.com/EQeqSoPfar— Flaming Anvil Media (@FlamingAnvil) January 26, 2018
What's your favorite book at the moment? Mine is How Will You Measure Your Life? by @claychristensen. Also, I've started a "Book Of The Month" page where I will share my favorite book each month. https://t.co/THYva4Rkzc pic.twitter.com/TC1ZZt54UI— Darius Foroux (@DariusForoux) January 16, 2018
One of the books we have on the go at the moment, is Ken Robinson's 'Finding Your Element'. It's perfect for dipping into and full of straightforward practical exercises. If you're feeling stuck, or in need of a career change, this is for you: pic.twitter.com/3yz9djOYI2— Kate Mulcahy (@changeunlimited) January 28, 2018
First given to me by one of the great professors in my field, this was the first #Leadership #Book I ever read. It has been the foundation of a successful career ever since. I have no doubt that #EmotionalIntelligence can matter more than #IQ https://t.co/ydyLOktsr7 AD pic.twitter.com/qcw5zBJfct— Your Zen Life Now | Ryan (@yourzenlifenow) February 8, 2018
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)