ميغان ماركل للمرة الأولى مع أفراد من العائلة المالكة تلفزيونيا

وتحدثت مقدمة البرامج مع الأمراء حول خطط ومشاريع جمعية Royal Foundation الخيرية، التي أسسها الأميران ويليام وهاري، وهما يرعيان الجمعية رسميا.
“Oh and one final thing I wanted to ask you — am I invited to the wedding?” pic.twitter.com/Kk6kE4ub2b— Tina Daheley (@TinaDaheley) February 28, 2018
وستكون هذه المرة الأولى التي تظهر فيها ميغان ماركل كخطيبة للأمير هاري تليفزيونيا.
ويبث الحوار تحت عنوان "Making a Difference Together"، ويتناول المجالات الخيرية والإنسانية.
TRH & Ms. Markle spoke to @TinaDaheley about the inspiration behind The Royal Foundation, the issues that are close to their hearts, and their ambitions for the future. pic.twitter.com/uzNXttVXpe— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 28, 2018
ودعمت ميغان ماركل حملة "Me Too" خلال حديثها.
