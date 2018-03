هل تريد الحياة إلى الأبد... الأثرياء أمامهم فرصة

That was me 16 days ago: 56 staples along the abdomen and 9 drains/catheters. But that won't stop me from participating in the 5k #DefiCRCHUM to raise funds for scientific research. So if you can, help me raise moneu for a good cause: https://t.co/RfnWUvZudE pic.twitter.com/rIKNr50QLL