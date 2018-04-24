تسجيل
    دواين جونسون ذا روك خلال احتفاله بنجمة شارع المشاهير في هوليود

    رسالة قوية من "ذا روك" لنساء العالم احتفالا بمولودته الجديدة

    أعلن الممثل ونجم المصارعة الأمريكي، دوين جونسون "ذا روك" عن استقباله لمولودة جديدة عبر موقع انستغرام.

    وجاء إعلان جونسون، 45 عاما، للخبر، أمس الاثنين، عبر نشر صورة له وهو يحتضن المولودة الجديدة، بحسب صحيفة "ذا صن" البريطانية.

    وفي تعليق طويل إلى جانب الصورة، كشف جونسون أن والدة الطفلة، لورين هشيان، قد أنجبت طفلة جميلة.

    كان الزوجان قد أعلنا في ديسمبر/كانون الأول أنهما يتوقعان قدوم مولود جديد. وكشف النجم عن أن اسم ابنته سيكون "تيانا".

    وقال  "ذا روك" عبر إنستغرام: "الجلد على الجلد. أصبح لدينا طفلة. أشعر بالبركة والفخر لإنجاب فتاة قوية أخرى لهذا العالم".

    Skin to skin. Our mana. Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and Mama @laurenhashianofficial labored and delivered like a true rockstar. I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there. Word to the wise gentlemen, it’s critical to be by your lady’s head when she’s delivering, being as supportive as you can.. holding hands, holding legs, whatever you can do. But, if you really want to understand the single most powerful and primal moment life will ever offer — watch your child being born. Its a life changer and the respect and admiration you have for a woman, will forever be boundless. And to my third and youngest daughter, Tiana Gia — like I did when your two older sisters Simone Alexandra and Jasmine Lia were born, you have my word, I’ll love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life. Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear. Oh and one more thing.. you’re gonna love rollin’ in daddy’s pick up truck. #TianaGiaJohnson🌺 #3rdDaughter #BlessesAndGratefulMan #ImInTROUBLE

    A post shared by therock (@therock) on Apr 23, 2018 at 10:52am PDT

    وأضاف: "جاءت تيانا جيا جونسون إلى العالم كقوة من الطبيعة، وقامت ماما لورين هاشيان بعمل رائع".

    وتابع: لقد نشأت وكنت محاطا بنساء قويات ومحبات طوال حياتي، لكن بعد ولادة تيا، يصعب علي التعبير عن قدر الحب والاحترام والإعجاب الذين أكنّهم للورين وجميع الأمهات والنساء في العالم".

