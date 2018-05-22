ميشيل أوباما تحكى عن معاناتها من البشرة السوداء

وأشارت ميشيل إلى أن هذا الأمر كان بسبب بشرتها السمراء حينما كانت في جامعة برينستون.
وأضافت ميشيل على صفحتها الرسمية بموقع أنستغرام أنها انضمت إلى الجامعة في أوائل الثمانينيات.
This is me at Princeton in the early 1980s. I know that being a first-generation college student can be scary, because it was scary for me. I was black and from a working-class neighborhood in Chicago, while Princeton’s student body was generally white and well-to-do. I’d never stood out in a crowd or a classroom because of the color of my skin before. But I found close friends and a mentor who gave me the confidence to be myself. Going to college is hard work, but every day I meet people whose lives have been profoundly changed by education, just as mine was. My advice to students is to be brave and stay with it. Congratulations to the Class of 2018! #ReachHigher
وأوضحت أنها كانت من أبناء الطبقة العاملة في شيكاغو على عكس بقية طلاب الجامعة "البيض".
وأكدت زوجة الرئيس الأمريكي السابق أنها وجدت عدد من الأصدقاء الذين زادوا من ثقتها في نفسها.
واعتبرت أوباما أن الذهاب إلى الجامعة "عمل شاق، لكننى قابلت كل يوم أشخاصا تغيرت حياتهم بالتعليم".
ونصحت ميشيل أوباما الطلاب بأن يكونوا "شجعان"، وهنأت طلاب العام 2018.
