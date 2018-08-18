تسجيل
16:40 18 أغسطس/ أب 2018
    عارضة الأزياء جيجي حديد خلال عرض أزياء ربيع/ صيف 2018 في ميلانو، إيطاليا 22 سبتمبر/ أيلول 2017

    جيجي حديد تزور مخيم "الروهينغا المسلمين" بالحجاب وتكشف مهاراتها الكروية (صور + فيديو)

    منوعات
    في إطار عملها مع منظمة الأمم المتحدة للطفولة "يونيسيف"، زارت عارضة الأزياء الأمريكية من أصول فلسطينية، جيجي حديد، أحد مخيمات اللاجئين في بنغلاديش.

    وكشفت حديد أنها تستغل وقتها للمشاركة مع منظمة "يونيسيف" في تلبية احتياجات النساء والأطفال في بنغلاديش المستفدين من برامج المنظمة الخيرية.

    وشاركت جيجي حديد، عدة صور لرحلتها الإنسانية عبر حسابها الشخصي على "إنستغرام"، وكشفت أنها زارت مخيم جامتولي للاجئين في كوكس بازار في بنغلاديش، حيث التقت بأطفال اللاجئين من الروهينجا المسلمين.

    كما حرصت حديد على ارتداء الحجاب خلال جولتها بالمخيم.

    وعلقت عارضة الأزياء الأمريكية البالغة من العمر 23 عاما قائلة: تحدثنا عن قصصهم والمصاعب التي يواجهونها، وما يستفيدون منه حاليا في مخيمات الاجئين وما يحتاجون إليه ويأملون إليه في المستقبل.

    كما أن جيجي حديد كشفت عن مهاراتها الكروية، بنشرها لفيديو لها وهي تلعب كرة القدم مع أطفال المخيم.   

    Jamtoli Refugee Camp, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Population: 45,470 (as of 21 Jun 2018). Across all the camps, 1.3 million people currently require humanitarian assistance, more than half of them are children. From January-July of 2018, UNICEF has enrolled 91,929 refugee children in emergency non-formal education, trained 2,762 teachers to support improved learning for refugee children, provided 146,670 refugee and host community children with psychosocial activities and/or Gender-Based Violence services, & have reached over 900 thousand people with oral cholera vaccines, primary healthcare services in UNICEF-supported facilities, and with the Penta 3 vaccine, protecting against life-threatening illnesses such as diphtheria and pertussis. Link in my bio to learn more 🇧🇩 @unicefusa @unicefbangladesh #CHILDRENUPROOTED

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 17, 2018 at 2:28am PDT

    This morning we visited the @UNICEF Child Friendly Space in Camp 9 of the Kutupalong Balukhali Refugee Camp, which sole purpose is to let kids be kids!!! 🙏💫 As well as psychosocial work to help them get through trauma through activities like art, they also can play sports, learn music, and learn to read & draw (some for the first time in their lives). Separate from educational spaces, the importance of these spaces is huge due to the fact that refugee children can spend a majority of the day working, usually collecting fire wood from miles away so their families can cook, taking care of siblings, helping around the house, etc., and here they can just focus on having fun! ☺️ Kutupalong Balukhali Population: 626,500. This is the “MegaCamp,” it has 23 of the 32 camps within it. Link in my bio to learn more 🇧🇩 @unicefusa @unicefbangladesh

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 18, 2018 at 12:02am PDT

     

