شاهد... وزيرة تذهب للمستشفى بالدراجة لولادة طفلها

Stunning day for getting around Auckland on e-bike + train. Mt Eden, Greenlane, Viaduct, Hobson St, Manurewa, Newmarket, Mt Eden… made all my appointments and events on time, enjoyed the sun, so much more sociable and less stressful than driving!

A post shared by Julie Anne Genter (@julieannegenter) on Jul 11, 2018 at 9:50pm PDT