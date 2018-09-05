الحلوى تتحول لقطع فنية على يد خبازة أمريكية (صور)

جيسيكا التي افتتحت متجرها الخاص في صناعة الحلويات والفطائر، بعدما اتقنت الحرفة بشكل كبير.
Heeeere’s Jasmine! 🌸 The pie request I receive the most, hands down, is the Disney Princesses… 👑💕🥧 So here we go! Kickin’ things off with a lil’ Princess Jasmine action. Who is your favorite Princess? (And yes, Leia is a princess 🚀.) Tag a friend who digs the princesses and tell me who I should do next! (I’m open to villains and animal sidekicks too 😊)……… #🥧>∞ #piesareawesome #piestagram #pastryart #thepieous #ilovepie #disneyprincesscake #disneyprincessart #disneyprincess #pieart #yeahbutwhatdoesitlooklikebaked #abmlifeissweet #imsomartha #undiscoveredbaker #f52gram @thefeedfeed @thecupcakeproject @buzzfeedfood @tastemade @thebakefeed #thebakefeed #buzzfeast #gloobyfood #bakemag #bhgfood #bakeandshare #princessjasmine #food52 #huffposttaste
واشتهر متجرها لما تقدمه من حلوى وفطائر بأشكال ورسوم تقوم هي بالرسم عليها بطريقة فنية مما يزيد الطلب على منتجاتها.
Happy Birthday America! By the way, today is the last day to tag two friends in the comments below to be entered into the random draw for two copies of my epic pie decorating cookbook and a full set of my Pie Guides — I’m cutting off entries at midnight PST on the 4th!………… #🥧>∞ #pieart #piesareawesome #pie #piestagram #crustart #pastryart #pielove #foodartist #thepieous #piecrust #baking #instabake #4thofjuly #4thofjulypie #4thofjulyfood #happy4thofjuly #4thofjulycake #fourthofjuly #fourthofjulypie #fourthofjulyparty #yeahbutwhatdoesitlooklikebaked #independenceday #statueofliberty #sweetfreedom #flagpie #starsandstripes #givemeyourtired #cherrypie #americanpie
ويزور متجرها العديد من الأشخاص الراغبين بتذوق منتجاتها خلال فترة الأعياد أو الحجز مسبقا على أشكال ورسوم على حلوياتهم التي يطلبونها.
Putting on the wee pie dough genie… In honour of Disney's impending live-action release of Aladdin (and their great casting announcement!) I've created this "Aladdin-Inspired Palace Piescraper." It has three separate apple pies hidden in it! I'm really pleased with how this one turned out — it's my first pie with stairs:) You can watch the full tutorial video on my YouTube channel “Pies Are Awesome” 😊🥧 #piesareawesome #thepieous #pie #ilovepie #piecrust #geekfood #nerdfood #piesofinstagram #bakinggeek #geek #piecraft #foodart #baking #pieart #pieguides #piescraper #piescrapers #jessicaleighclarkboijn #piehacking #piemodding #aladdin #aladdingenie #disney
