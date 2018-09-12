صدمة لعشاق سوبرمان

وقام كافيل بتجسيد دور البطل الخارج "سوبرمان" في ثلاثة أفلام سابقة هي "man of steel و bat man VS super man و justice league".
ووفقا لمجلة "هوليوود ريبورتر"، تم استبعاد هنري كافيل بسبب عدم موافقته على الظهور كضيف شرف في الشخصية الخارقة "Shazam".
هنري وليام دالغليش كاڤيل هو ممثل بريطاني من مواليد 1983، وقام ببطولة العديد من الأفلام، إلا أن شهرته تضاعفت عقب أداء شخصية البطل الخارج "سوبرمان".
