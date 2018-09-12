صدمة لعشاق سوبرمان

View this post on Instagram

The mastery of the artists at Madame Tussauds never ceases to amaze me. Never more accurately brought home than when you see a perfect likeness of yourself! If you don't believe me you can check it out at the Call for Heroes Exhibit in Orlando. I feel truly priviledged to have become one of their subjects and wanted to say a big thank you to Madame Tussauds and the artists at Madame Tussauds for having me join the ranks of wax figures that you have created. In other news, I'm also looking forward to seeing how creative people are going to get with the selfies…🙈 @MadameTussauds @TussaudsOrlando #Superman #JusticeLeague #MTSelfie

