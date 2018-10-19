تجريد ملكة جمال لبنان من لقبها بسبب صورة(صورة)

وبحسب صحيفة "النهار" اللبنانية، فإن مؤسسة " السوسن" المشرفة على رحلة عكر، قد سحبت اللقب منها.
Let's make things clear since the organization @sawsansayedofficial who sent Salwa to Miss Earth is not putting any effort to make things clear and is leaving Salwa alone dealing with her problem! Salwa in her public apology said that first, she can't see well without her contact lenses, that's when a girl speaking Arabic language approached Salwa to take a picture! She didn't know the fact that she represents Israel until after the image circulated on social media. And Salwa was right because Miss Israel is Dana Zreik, a Palestinian from 1948 exodus representing Israel in Miss Earth 2018! Let's give the girl some slack! clearly, she's the victim here… And as for the organization, what about spreading real facts and support Salwa instead of stripping the title from her publicly and leaving her alone to deal with the problem! It's not anymore about if Salwa deserves to represent Lebanon in a fishy handpicked system, it's about the unprofessional organization that keeps getting franchise licenses to well known international pageants and sending our girls without any training or support! Besides What will happen to Salwa when she gets back to Lebanon?! The Lebanese Ministry of Tourism must take some action, and as for the media, give Salwa some break! @salwaakar #PageantLebanon #misslebanon #missearthlebanon #misslebanon2018 #beirut #lebanon #missearth2018 #missearth #missesrthlebanon2018
وفي تصريح لسوسن السيد صاحبة المؤسسة مع الصحيفة اللبنانية، قالت: "أوصاني الرئيس الراحل رشيد كرامي لدى تمثيلي لبنان في مسابقة "ملكة جمال العالم" في الثمانينيات،
بألاّ أتصوّر مع ملكة جمال إسرائيل، ومنذ ذلك الحين وأنا أحذّر الملكات اللاتي يشاركن في مسابقات عالمية عن طريق مؤسستي، وقد فاق عددهنّ الـ170 شابة،
بألاّ يتواجدن مع الإسرائيليات لأن الشابة الإسرائيلية تتعمّد اللحاق باللبنانية وتتقصّد التقاط الصور معها".
هذا وكانت اللبنانية قد إلتقطت صورة مع ملكة جمال إسرائيل خلال تواجدهما في مسابقة "ملكة جمال الأرض" في الفلبين.
