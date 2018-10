"اكتشاف علمي".. العثور على أقدم سفينة كاملة في العالم (فيديو)

The world's oldest intact #shipwreck, a 2,400-year-old Greek trading vessel has been found 1.3 miles underwater, at the bottom of the #BlackSea. The vessel is similar to the one shown in the 'Siren Vase' artwork, which shows Odyessus on his heroic quest! https://t.co/IsrWYMF8Qt pic.twitter.com/nvTHiYgKDb