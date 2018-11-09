بالصور... العثور على أقدم لوحة جدارية في العالم

Oldest cave painting of an animal discovered in Borneo: Scientists spent several days trekking through rural Borneo to find the… https://t.co/ZanYAsmhC6 pic.twitter.com/6ULZQ3WlWa— CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 (@cfcpac) November 7, 2018
وصنف علماء الآثار اللوحة على أنها أقدم لوحة في العالم، وأنها أقدم من الرسومات التي عثر عليها سابقا في أوروبا
Scientists Find the Oldest Figurative Cave Painting in the Jungles of Borneo ~at least 40,000 years old, raising intriguing questions about creativity in ancient societies. @nytimes https://t.co/sozkG5kF9z pic.twitter.com/2ritH5vgBr— Enlightened Ape (@Harvcaster) November 8, 2018
وقالوا إن هذا العمل الفني هو أقدم مثال على الرسم التصويري، إذ يصور الأشياء الحقيقية بدلا من الأشكال المجردة فقط.
At 40,000, this is the oldest cave painting of an animal ever found https://t.co/JKcozRaNes pic.twitter.com/9lWTeCLQAn— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) November 8, 2018
ويظهر الرسم الحيواني صورة ظلية حمراء لوحش يشبه الثور في الكهف الإندونيسي، ويشير عمر هذه الرسومات الآسيوية إلى أن الرسم التصويري ظهر في القارتين في نفس الفترة تقريبا.
.@GIS_Sharer Scientists find oldest figurative cave painting in the world in Borneo. It is 40,000 years old. Germany found human-made ivory figures that were close to 40,000 years old. Amazing that humans around the world developed near the same time. #art #anthropology pic.twitter.com/vTecdMV5l5— Lauri Minas (@WedgworthArt1) November 8, 2018
وأعلن ماكسيم أوبير، عالم آثار وعالم جيوكيميائي في جامعة جريفيث في أستراليا، أن النتائج الجديدة تساهم في إثارة مناقشات حول هذه القفزة في الإبداع البشري المتزامن.
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)