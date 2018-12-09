طيران الإمارات يكشف حقيقة الطائرة المرصعة بالألماس

View this post on Instagram

Waiting for my Ride 💎.. So Ladies & Gentlemen, I am officially flying to #milan to fall in love with #art #culture #italy to witness the love #glamourtalentawards has to offer! I have to remind myself & all of you again and again, This all happened cause some of you prayed & some sent love 💕 to the universe & God just had to make it happen!! Just an ordinary big eyed — hopeful artist trying to live the best out of the world has to offer! Love you and thank you!!! Can’t wait to share everything with you all!… P.s I got a freaking upgrade to #milano!!!!… #art #artwork #collageart #artist #vision #fly #high #flying #godisgreat #pink #clouds #hope #lovemyjob #plane #emirates #flyhigh #arte #crystalart #crystalartwork #travel #travelphotography #blog

