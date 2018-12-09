طيران الإمارات يكشف حقيقة الطائرة المرصعة بالألماس

وقالت الشركة في تغريدة لها عبر حسابها الرسمي بموقع "تويتر": "إليكم طائرة بلينغ 777… صممت هذه الصورة من قبل الفنانة المبدعة، سارة شكيل".
وقامت شكيل بتصوير الطائرة عندما كانت تنتظر موعد رحلتها من باكستان إلى إيطاليا.
Presenting the Emirates ‘Bling’ 777. Image created by Sara Shakeel 💎💎💎 pic.twitter.com/zDYnUZtIOS— Emirates Airline (@emirates) December 4, 2018
وأدخلت عليها تعديلات حتى تبدو وكأنها مرصعة بالألماس والكريستال.
حازت الصورة على إعجاب الآلاف من المتابعين، بعد أن نشرتها عبر حسابها الرسمي على موقع "إنستغرام"، وتم تداولها على غالبية مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي.
Waiting for my Ride 💎.. So Ladies & Gentlemen, I am officially flying to #milan to fall in love with #art #culture #italy to witness the love #glamourtalentawards has to offer! I have to remind myself & all of you again and again, This all happened cause some of you prayed & some sent love 💕 to the universe & God just had to make it happen!! Just an ordinary big eyed — hopeful artist trying to live the best out of the world has to offer! Love you and thank you!!! Can’t wait to share everything with you all!… P.s I got a freaking upgrade to #milano!!!!… #art #artwork #collageart #artist #vision #fly #high #flying #godisgreat #pink #clouds #hope #lovemyjob #plane #emirates #flyhigh #arte #crystalart #crystalartwork #travel #travelphotography #blog
وجعلت الصورة العديد من المستخدمين يتساءلون ما إذا كان هذا أحدث تصميم لطائرات الشركة، في حين تكهن البعض أن الصورة مفبركة.
