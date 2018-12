ميريام فارس تفاجئ جمهورها بعد إعلان إصابتها بمرض مجهول (فيديو)

View this post on Instagram

The past period was a very important stage in my life, I was afraid, I cried, I was falling apart. Your love and thoughts surrounded me with all the positivity in the world and I stood up again. I say: "Enjoy your life…every moment is a blessing" and always believe that even the worst times are as per God’s will for your own good and he will guide you to make it through. Here I am back and I'm more than happy to share with you my latest Hit & Music Video #Goumi made with so much love and passion. Hit the link in the bio and enjoy it ❤

