ممثلة أمريكية تفقد ذراعها خلال تصوير مشهد خطير (صور)

Operation #7 done & dusted. My zygoma (cheek bone) was shattered & went back through my ear canal so my ear canal closed up with scar tissue. Today opened my ear up so I can hear @davegstunts snoring again 😂 Cat scan is a recent one of my now healed cheek bone with plates holding it together. Some incredible surgeons out there! Here's to @perfectbalanceclinic for giving me intense scar treatment, @stevegranthealth for fixing me up naturally from the inside & #reelactionguardians & ALL the amazing people that have supported me to allow me to afford all these operations #operationfixmeup #united49

A post shared by Olivia Jackson (@olivia_stunts) on Oct 3, 2016 at 11:04am PDT