سر برودة أطرافك في الشتاء... 6 أشياء يجب أن تعرفها

“Why am I always cold?” Here a few reasons why you could be shivering at the office. #WinterHealth #Cepacol #WhyAmISoCold #Winter #SoreThroatDoctor



Direct Link: https://t.co/psCrkyqxT6 circulation-0

Article: 10 Reasons why you feel cold all the time pic.twitter.com/49dJsV6Npu