"بالأحمر المثير"... نجمات العرب يتألقن في "عيد الحب" (صور)

View this post on Instagram

Amazing night my favorite and friend lovely hamaki congratulations best album ever and nice to see u♥️ my old friend and close hamdy badr I’m so proud of you ♥️ and lovely person beautiful soul maya diab ♥️ @kempinskiroyalmaxim @hamaki @hamdybadr @mayadiab love u all and Thanks to the hotel kempinski royal maxim for the processing and arrangement and decoration luxurious♥️

A post shared by 🍒Menna Fadali (@manoushafadali) on Feb 15, 2019 at 3:32am PST