بمناسبة "عيد الحب"... "ناسا" تكشف عن أول زهور من الفضاء (صور)

Happy #ValentinesDay from Space!🌼🌏💫 The first flowers ever grown on @Space_Station – Zinnias – were grown as part of the VEG-01 experiment during Expedition 46, and were harvested by @stationcdrkelly & @astro_kjell just in time for Valentine’s Day. https://t.co/eDTcnY93uz pic.twitter.com/cP3qpGi2lU