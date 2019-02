الموت يفجع كيم كارداشيان وجيجي حديد وسلمى حايك

View this post on Instagram

We lost a true legend!!!! You were such an inspiration to the world! You shot my first fashion shoot and I was so nervous to work with such an icon! The world is so much chicer because you existed! I am beyond honored to have met you and had the opportunity to work with you. You are so loved and will be so missed 💔

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 19, 2019 at 7:11am PST