بالفيديو والصور... لحظة سقوط طائرة خاصة في كندا

ورصدت كاميرا مراقبة موضوعة في مقدمة سيارة، لحظة سقوط الطائرة من طراز "Cirrius SR20" في أحد الحقول.
Update PLANE CRASH Dashcam video sent to me shows a Cirrus SR20 as it crosses 16th Ave narrowly missing vehicles. Male instructor pilot & female student pilot suffered minor injuries. They were doing circuits & practicing touch & go on runway 33 at Buttonville Airport. pic.twitter.com/L2UksDsLOQ— Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) March 12, 2019
ولحسن الحظ تعرض كابتن الطائرة ومتدربة كانت على متن الطائرة لإصابات طفيفة، نقلوا على أثرها إلى المستشفى.
Update PLANE CRASH Cirrus SR20 based at Buttonville Airport. Both occupants in care of medics with minor injuries. Aircraft departed runway 33 and was flying circuits around the airport. They crashed at the end of the runway of 33 on an inbound pass. #Markham pic.twitter.com/so5gXNg53s— Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) March 12, 2019
