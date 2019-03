حملة سعودية للقبض على مغنية مغربية تحدثت عن المخدرات

View this post on Instagram

If this is a war be sure i am a beautiful savage fighter ✌🏻😉….. For the people who love it #Bronze🌈☀️🏖 My Makeup (not a makeup artist)🤷🏻‍♀️……. #proudlymoroccan #moroccan #bronze #summer2018 #makeup #makeupbronze #summer #honeylook #honey #brown #brownpicture #wood

A post shared by وداد سيري (@wydad_serri) on Jul 1, 2018 at 12:56pm PDT