شخصية وديعة... أسطورة المصارعة "أندرتيكر" يخرج عن ثوبه المخيف في مقابلة نادرة

View this post on Instagram

My love….💙couldn’t think of a better Valentine’s Day than to shoot fruit with a can cannon(& a bruised shoulder from the kickback)! #itsaddictive #SOmuchfun #pewpew #redatheart 🇺🇸

A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool) on Feb 14, 2019 at 9:06pm PST