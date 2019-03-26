تسجيل
17:29 26 مارس/ آذار 2019
    المغني الكندي جاستن بيبر في لوس أنجلوس، الولايات المتحدة 2 أغسطس/ آب 2016

    جاستن بيبر يعتزل الغناء مؤقتا

    أعلن مغني البوب الكندي جاستن بيبر اعتزاله الغناء لفترة غير محددة بسبب مشاكل خطيرة كان يعانيها في طفولته.

    ونشر بيبر على صفحته في انستغرام، صورة وكتب معلقا "أعاني من نقص الطاقة وأنا على وشك الانهيار".

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album.. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. 👑 but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).

    Публикация от Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) 25 Мар 2019 в 12:18 PDT

    وأضاف المغني "قمت بجولات موسيقية طوال فترة المراهقة، ومن المرجح أنكم لاحظتم أنني غير سعيد في الجولة الأخيرة. أنا لا أستحق هذا، ولا تستحقونه أيضا، فأنتم تدفعون المال للحصول على أداء حيوي وممتع ومشرق".

    وأكد بيبر البالغ من العمر 25 عامًا أنه سيتعامل مع مشكلاته النفسية الخطيرة، حتى لا ينهار، ليظل زوجًا جيدا، واعدا متابعيه بالعودة إلى الساحة الفنية بألبوم جديد، لكنه لم يحدد تاريخ إطلاقه.

    وكان بيبر قد تزوج سرا من عارضة الأزياء الأمريكية، هايلي بالدوين في أيلول/ سبتمبر الماضي.

    الغناء, مشاكل, اعتزال, جاستن بيبر, الفن
