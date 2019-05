سيارة كهربائية ذات بطارية جبارة تسير مليون كيلومتر دون شحن

#JAC offers RMB 10 K purchase subsidy to Beijing customers for its April launched iEVS4 SUV.

JAC #EV April sales were at 6,532, +71.76% YoY.

Jan-Apr sales were at 21,539, +38.93% YoY.

JAC 2019 NEV sales target at 80 K units, 30 K more than 2018 target. pic.twitter.com/uzX5ZZCG73