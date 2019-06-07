طائرة قطرية تشكل ظاهرة غريبة (فيديو)

وأوضحت "القناة العربية لشبكة تلفزيون الصين الدولية" أن الظاهرة الضوئية النادرة، تحدث عندما تتشكل طبقة عادية مخروطية قرب الشمس عبر زاوية خاصة، حيث يمكن أن تعكس الضوء المنبعث من أشعتها، ما يخلق تأثير قوس قزح ملون.
وتنتج ظاهرة قوس قزح أو ما يسمى بقوس المطر عن تحلل ضوء الشمس الأبيض بسبب انكساره خلال قطرات المطر إلى ألوان الطيف السبعة مجتمعة على شكل قوس نصف دائري.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
🤩A Qatar Airways plane was captured emitting incredible multi-colored clouds – also known as a rainbow contrail – as it flew over Bamberg, Germany. The spectacular and rare sight was snapped by 20-year-old German photographer Nick Beyersdorf when he was standing some 26,000 ft beneath the plane in his back garden. The optical phenomenon is said to occur when a normal plane contrail forms near the sun – an angle where it is able to reflect the light given off from the sun's rays and in turn create a colorful rainbow effect. #amazing #beautiful_world #rainbow #cgtn
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)