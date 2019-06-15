ملكة جمال الفلبين تفتخر بأصلها العربي... وتكشف جنسية والدها العربية (صور)

ونقل موقع "فيل ستار"، عن ملكة جمال الفلبين غازيني غانادوس امتنانها لكل من والدها ووالدتها التي قالت إنهما "الملاكين الحرسين لها".
وكشفت غانادوس جنسية والدها التي قالت إنه فلسطيني ولم تقابله قط ووصفته بالعظيم وشكرته على الجينات التي أعطاها إياها وساعدتاه في الحصول على هذا الإنجاز الكبير والنجاح.
MAAYONG HAPON!! I Still Can't Believe It! Cebuanos We Made It!! First, let me give thanks to the almighty Father for bringing me this far and giving me the strength, courage, faith and the DETERMINATION to succeed. To my guardian angel nanay and tatay.👼👼 It is with deepest appreciation and sincere gratitude to say thank you. Thank you to my Prayer warriors, supporters,Gazininjas, Friends, and Family/KF Family/ KF CEBU/ Origin Model Management Family/ My admin Lynelle/ Catwalk Mentor Geraldine joy Arcuyo Stylist Ej Mondia/ Edward Castro/ My qna Mentor Jv/Tyron/ Cj/ Jace and Gabs/ Carla Soft/ Max/John Fitness Coach Kenneth Benton/ Coach rane and Sir Angelo From Golds Gym @toledomedph Photoshoot studio Jon Unson/ Mark Philip Dales Videoshoot ChinitoFilms/ Ian Paul Films MUA Nicko/ Jomer / Marr/ Mmy Jonas/ Mmy Bryan Hair Niño Evening Gown Designer Cary Santiago National Costume Richard Apayla Talent Costume Roy Erwin Tizon Also to Talisay City Government First District 1st District of Cebu. I can't thank each and everyone of you enough for being so supportive throughout my entire journey. You all deserve more than just a "Thank you!" I need you all to know that you will remain in my heart now and forever. All your love and support has made the endless days and nights of blood, sweat and tears, vigorous training sessions, all worthwhile! To my other beautiful Binibini sisters, 🎉CONGRATULATIONS 🎉 you did it, I did it, we all did it!! We are all WINNERS. I can assure you that this is not the end. This is the start of a new beginning❤ You girls did an awesome job! It was nothing but hard work and with hard work, comes success. —Gazini Christiana Jordi Ganados Your Miss Universe Philippines 2019 👑 #BeyondBeauty #Gaziniverse
وقالت غانادوس، للصحافة إن جزءً من طموحها بعد أن تصبح ملكة جمال هو السفر لرؤية والدها الذي لم تلتق به قط. قائلة: "لا أعرف إذا كان لا يزال على قيد الحياة"، وتابعت "أريد فقط أن أذهب إلى هناك وأحاول البحث عنه، سمعت الكثير من القصص الجيدة عن فلسطين. لديهم طعام جيد. من يعرف؟ وأود أن أضمه".
وقالت إنها إذا قابلت والدها، "سأعانقه. وسأشكره على الجينات لأنه لولاه لم أكن هنا… سأكون سعيدة، سيكون ذلك أسعد يوم حياتي ".
Today is a very significant day in the Philippines as we celebrate the 121st Philippine Independence. This is something that we can be proud of as Filipinos because it is a commemoration of how those who came before us fought for the freedom that we enjoy now. But the battle for independence is a never-ending battle and we have so much to fight for. As Filipinos, we should always carry the noble legacy of our heroes and we must always have the bravery to step out of the dark and find that spark within us that will set the torch of patriotism. As a Binibini it is not our sole mission to represent our beloved country in our respective international pageants. We also have the duty to inspire every Filipino to always stand up and fight for independence. And while we are endowed with this platform, we all need your support. Please continue to support @bbpilipinasofficial and my fellow newly Cowned Sisters as we embark on a new journey! Mabuhay ang Pilipinas! Maligayang Araw ng Kalayaan! #RaiseYourFlag #BeyondBeauty #Gaziniverse
وبحسب الموقع فقد نشأت غانادوس مع أجدادها، وهذا هو السبب في أنها تدعو لرعاية المسنين.
