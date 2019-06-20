بالصور... ظاهرة نادرة تذهل الناس في أمريكا

وبحسب صحيفة "واشنطن بوست"، أظهرت الصورة التي نشرت على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي شكل الغيوم الغريب في السماء. ويذكر أن هذه الظاهرة، التي تعرف باسم أمواج "Kelvin-Helmholtz"، نادرة وتتشكل في الأيام العاصفة أو غير المستقرة مناخياً.
Check out these cool clouds! @clamberton7 says this is called a “Kelvin–Helmholtz” cloud formation, and happens when the wind speed 💨 higher up is faster than the wind blowing at the base of the clouds. Looks like waves on the ocean! pic.twitter.com/DNlKRkMFfQ— Kris Anderson (@KrisAndersonTV) June 20, 2019
وتُعرّف خدمات الأرصاد الجوية الظاهرة بـ"الأمواج الرأسية في الهواء المرتبطة بقص الرياح في المناطق المستقرة بشكل ثابت"، موضحة أيضاً أن الغيوم تستطيع أن تظهر على شكل أمواج مكسرّة أو مرتبطة في صور الرادار أو الصور المصورة.
Beautiful Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds over Denver this lunchtime. Easily the best I’ve ever seen! #cloudspotting pic.twitter.com/7hNZOGFyWY— Christina (@runningiris) June 19, 2019
وقد تحدث هذه الظاهرة إذا كانت درجات الحرارة والرطوبة صحيحة مرفقة بطبقات الغلاف الجوي المختلفة بسرعات رياح مختلفة، مما يخلق بالتالي الموجات الدائرية.
Awesome clouds over Smith Mtn Lake… named Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds after the scientist who studied this type of cloud formation. Formed by differences in horizontal wind speeds at the top & bottom of the cloud. High speed at the top makes the waves. https://t.co/w6UujQxTIY pic.twitter.com/htrAaOLiby— WFXR Weather (@WFXRWeather) June 20, 2019
