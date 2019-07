منظمو حفل نيكي ميناج الأول في السعودية يكشفون عن تحركاتها داخل المملكة

View this post on Instagram

WOW! — Nicki Minaj is confirmed for Jeddah World Fest on July 18th! It's going to be an epic show! www.JeddahWorldFest.com #JWF #JeddahWorldFest

A post shared by Jeddah World Fest (@jeddahworldfest) on Jul 2, 2019 at 7:44am PDT