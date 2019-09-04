عارضة أزياء شهيرة تتلقى قطعة من جدار برلين كهدية في عيد ميلادها (فيديو)

نشرت عارضة الأزياء الألمانية هدية زوجها على صفحتها الخاصة على "إنستغرام"، قائلة
" اليوم وصلت هدية مميزة من زوجي... جزء من جدار برلين، الذي قسم بين شرق وغرب برلين على مدار 28 عاما".
Today a special gift from my husband arrived... a piece of the Berlin Wall that had separated East & West Berlin for 28 years. My husband was born behind the wall on the East Berlin side 4 weeks before it was torn down in 1989. This allowed him to grow up in a Germany that was unlike the country his own parents had grown up in… He was able to experience freedom and joy and creativity and art and hope. Every morning, I will look at this beautiful piece in my garden with the knowledge that walls do not need to be built... they need to come down. ✌🏻☮️❤️
يذكر بأن كلوم ولدت في ألمانيا الغربية بينما ولد زوجها في الشرقية وهو ماجعل الهدية تتميز بشيء من الرمزية.
واحتفلت عارضة الأزياء العالمية هايدي كلوم وزوجها كاوليتس بزفافهما، في 3 أغسطس/ آب 2019، للمرة الثانية، في جزيرة «كابري» الإيطالية، بالرغم من أنهما زوجانِ من الناحية القانونية.
