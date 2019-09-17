بعد عام على علاجها من السرطان... سيدة تعبر المانش 4 مرات دون توقف

وحطمت صاحبة الـ37 عاما الرقم القياسي، بعد عام من علاجها عقب إصابتها بسرطان الثدي.
We've spoken to the amazing Sarah Thomas, who has just finished swimming the channel four-times, non stop! 🏊♀️#TuesdayMotivation @mrdanwalker @louiseminchin pic.twitter.com/1cfLDolvTV— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) September 17, 2019
ووصلت توماس إلى شاطئ قريب من دوفر على الساحل الجنوبي لإنجلترا، صباح الثلاثاء، منهكة ومصابة باحتقان في الحلق بسبب ابتلاعها كمية كبيرة من الماء المالح.
What you been up to for the last 55hrs?— Metro Radio News (@MetroRadioNews) September 17, 2019
An American woman has become the first person to swim across the English Channel four times back-to-back.
Marathon competitor Sarah Thomas trained for the feat while undergoing breast cancer treatment last year.https://t.co/Re0BMAY3uY pic.twitter.com/5J2rhElsgP
وتبلغ المسافة التي قطعتها توماس 130 كيلومترا، لكن بسبب التيارات القوية في القناة، قطعت بشكل فعلي 210 كيلومترا.
Sarah Thomas has become the first person to swim the Channel four consecutive times.— The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) September 17, 2019
Setting off just after midnight on Sunday, Sarah swam night and day for more than 54 hours, battling the currents for 84 miles.
📸 Tom Nicholson for @TheTimeshttps://t.co/2hbum9KsOp pic.twitter.com/e0NZktrVJt
وأوضحت توماس أن أصعب ما واجهها في الرحلة، كانت القناديل، مشيرة إلى أن الفريق المرافق لها، كان يلقي لها بزجاجة تحتوي على مزيج من الكربوهيدرات والكافيين وعصير التفاح.
Extraordinary, amazing, super-human!!! Just when we think we’ve reached the limit of human endurance, someone shatters the records. Huge congratulations to Sarah Thomas on swimming the English Channel 4x continuously!!! 🏴🏊♀️🇫🇷 🏊♀️🏴🏊♀️🇫🇷🏊♀️🏴 pic.twitter.com/kOa9QlereH— Lewis Pugh (@LewisPugh) September 17, 2019
يذكر أن هناك 4 سباحين فقط، سبق لهم قطع القنال الإنجليزي بين إنجلترا وفرنسا 3 مرات دون توقف.
