تعرف على المخلوقات التي لا تموت أبدا

Hope you're enjoying your #LaborDay BBQ as much as this lobster is enjoying its anemone snack! Today's dive has wrapped up, but we'll be back tomorrow from ~8:30 am -4:30 pm EDT! In honor of our last dive in Canadian waters, check out this log https://t.co/ouX2ono6Xd #okeanos pic.twitter.com/4MnB3HZho6