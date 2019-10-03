البرق يقتل عداء فور بلوغه خط النهاية

ووفقا لما نشرته BBC News، صعق البرق العداء توماس ستانلي صاحب الـ33 عاما، فور بلوغه خط نهاية سباق الماراثون والذي كانت مسافته 50 كيلومترا.
Another round of showers and storms is expected today, with some likely to be strong or severe. The best chance for severe weather will be in south central and eastern Kansas late this afternoon and early evening. Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats. #kswx pic.twitter.com/c7sjZqTkTB— NWS Wichita (@NWSWichita) September 28, 2019
وحاول فريق الإنقاذ إسعاف العداء، إلا أنه توفي متأثرا بإصابته.
يذكر أنه تم جمع 45 ألف دولار في يوم واحد، لمساعدة زوجة العداء وأطفاله الثلاثة، كما تسلمت زوجته ميدالية الفوز بالماراثون.
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)