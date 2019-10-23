بالأحضان والقبلات... ميغان ماركل تواصل كسر القواعد الملكية... فيديو

وذكرت صحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية أن هذا هو أول ظهور علني لها منذ الفيلم الوثائقي المثير للجدل عنها وعن زوجها الأمير هاري.
En la cumbre mundial One Young, que tuvo lugar en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres, La Duquesa Meghan le dice a Kate Robertson, la fundadora de One Young World, que no haga una reverencia y en su lugar le da un abrazo... 👍 pic.twitter.com/ASUa7EhGOX
جاء ذلك بعدما فاجأت ماركل الحاضرين والجمهور بكسرها للقواعد الملكية، حيث قامت بمعانقة إحدى السيدات المسؤولات عن القمة، بعدما حاولت الأخيرة أن تحييها بطريقة ملكية، لينفجر الحضور بالضحك على الموقف.
The Duchess of Sussex tonight attended the One Young World Summit Opening Ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall.
She was all smiles as she stepped out of her chauffeur-driven car #Meghan #royal #OneYoungWorld pic.twitter.com/8TFC4Shc9Y
وبدت ماركل واثقة من نفسها وهي متجهة إلى المسرح، وفتحت ذراعيها قبل الوصول لضم منظمة القمة روبنتسون لتعانقها عناقا حارا.
Extraordinary comments from a royal source accusing Buckingham Palace of stoking ‘anti-Harry and Meghan hysteria’ make the #DailyMail front page. They also claim the couple (and therefore NOT the Queen) of ‘single-handedly modernising the monarchy’. Plus Sophie’s a good sport! pic.twitter.com/6Yuvu8UFKc
يشار إلى أن التقاليد تملي أن على الرجال الانحناء، بينما تقوم النساء بالمصافحة الرسمية، لكن المعانقة ليست معتادة أبدا في العرف الملكي.
B: The baby, so beautiful. We love you guys.
H: And how are the twins?
B: They are not here. They don’t come on every trip. We left them at home. They would loved to have been here
JZ: The best advice I can give you, always find time for yourself
Me: Surreal pic.twitter.com/douyHQQ53r
وكانت ماركل البالغة من العمر 37 عاما، ظهرت خلال العرض الأول لفيلم "The Lion King" الذى أقيم فى Leicester Square بلندن، في شهر يوليو/ تموز الماضي، وهى تحتضن وتقبل النجوم الحضور خلال عرض الفيلم، وهم بيونسيه وزوجها جاى زد والتون جون وفاريل ويلامز، وهو ما جعل الكثيرين ينتقدون تصرفات ماركل التى نسيت أنها واحدة من أفراد العائلة الملكية.
