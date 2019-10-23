Widgets Magazine
18:26 23 أكتوبر/ تشرين الأول 2019
    بالأحضان والقبلات... ميغان ماركل تواصل كسر القواعد الملكية... فيديو

    منوعات
    واصلت النجمة ميغان ماركل، دوقة مقاطعة ساسيكس البريطانية زوجه الأمير هاري، كسر القواعد الملكية، وذلك خلال حضورها الافتتاح الرسمي لقمة One Young World لعام 2019 للشباب، في قاعة ألبرت الملكية غرب لندن.

    وذكرت صحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية أن هذا هو أول ظهور علني لها منذ الفيلم الوثائقي المثير للجدل عنها وعن زوجها الأمير هاري.

    جاء ذلك بعدما فاجأت ماركل الحاضرين والجمهور بكسرها للقواعد الملكية، حيث قامت بمعانقة إحدى السيدات المسؤولات عن القمة، بعدما حاولت الأخيرة أن تحييها بطريقة ملكية، لينفجر الحضور بالضحك على الموقف.

    ​وبدت ماركل واثقة من نفسها وهي متجهة إلى المسرح، وفتحت ذراعيها قبل الوصول لضم منظمة القمة روبنتسون لتعانقها عناقا حارا.

    يشار إلى أن التقاليد تملي أن على الرجال الانحناء، بينما تقوم النساء بالمصافحة الرسمية، لكن المعانقة ليست معتادة أبدا في العرف الملكي.

    ​وكانت ماركل البالغة من العمر 37 عاما، ظهرت خلال العرض الأول لفيلم "The Lion King" الذى أقيم فى Leicester Square بلندن، في شهر يوليو/ تموز الماضي، وهى تحتضن وتقبل النجوم الحضور خلال عرض الفيلم، وهم بيونسيه وزوجها جاى زد والتون جون وفاريل ويلامز، وهو ما جعل الكثيرين ينتقدون تصرفات ماركل التى نسيت أنها واحدة من أفراد العائلة الملكية.

    بريطانيا, أخبار, ميغان ماركل
