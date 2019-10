بالصور... تفاصيل زيارة المطربة الأمريكية كاتي بيري السرية إلى مصر

Famed American star Katy Perry is currently in Egypt, where she visited a number of Egyptian tourist attractions such as Siwa Oasis, White Dessert among others.



Details at: https://t.co/c7pNXHct9h#EgyptToday #Egypt #Siwa #KatyPerry @katyperry @africaupdates pic.twitter.com/N3IUF3WVac