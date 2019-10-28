Widgets Magazine
19:23 28 أكتوبر/ تشرين الأول 2019
    منزل مهجور

    مكافأة 20 ألف دولار مقابل الخروج حيا من أكثر البيوت رعبا في أمريكا

    © AFP 2019 / SAKIS MITROLIDIS
    منوعات
    مازالت مسابقة الخروج حيا من أكثر البيوت رعبا في أمريكا قائمة ومستمرة، والتي تمنح مكافأة بقيمة 20 ألف دولار.

    ويتواجد منزل "مكامي مانور" في مدينة سمرتاون بولاية تينيسي الأمريكية، ويوصف بأنه أكثر الأماكن رعبا في الولايات المتحدة، ويمنح 20 ألف دولار لأي شخص يتجاوز 10 ساعات من الاختبارات المرعبة، التي تتضمن الاختطاف وأنواع مختلفة من التعذيب، وأساليب مخيفة للغاية، ولم يتمكن أحد من الفوز بالجائزة حتى الآن، بحسب صحيفة "ذا صن" البريطانية.

    ولإضفاء المزيد من الإثارة والرعب للمسابقة التي لم ينجو منها أحد، فقد أضاف مالك المنزل، روس مكامي، جولة جديدة أكثر تطرفا من سابقاتها، بعنوان "Desolation" (الخراب)، والتي تتمثل في تحد مرعب للغاية، يتعين على الراغبين في المشاركة فيه، التوقيع على وثيقة مكونة من 40 صفحة تعفي المنظمين من أي مسؤولية تتعلق بخوض التجربة، بالإضافة إلى مستندات تثبت أنهم يتمتعون بقدرات بدنية وعقلية كاملة، وأخيرا اختيار كلمة رئيسية للتلفظ بها، في حال قرر المشارك إنهاء التجربة المرعبة لعدم قدرتهم على تحمل المزيد.

    ويشترط على كل المشاركين في مسابقة أكثر المنازل رعبا في أمريكا، أن يكون عمر المشارك فوق 21 عاما، بينما تتطلب مشاركة الذين تتراوح أعمارهم بين 18 و20 عاما موافقة الوالدين، بالإضافة إلى اجتياز اختبار المخدرات.

    كما أنه لابد على المتسابقين مشاهدة مقطع فيديو قبل خوض التجربة، يعرض مقتطفات من محاولات سابقة لاجتياز اختبارات منزل "مكامي مانور"، وذلك لأنه يشرح لهم ما سيحدث لكل منهم في الداخل.

    ولا تكلف المشاركة في التحدي سوى إحضار كيس واحد من طعام الكلاب، وذلك لأن صاحب المنزل، روس مكامي، لا يرغب في أن يصبح ثريا عن طريق هذه التجربة، وإنما لديه 5 كلاب يجب أن يوفر لها غذاءها.

