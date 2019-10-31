بالفيديو.. حصان يقتحم حريقا هائلا لإنقاذ أسرته في مشهد بطولي

وهرول الثلاثة أحصنة بعيدا عن منطقة الخطر، سالمين دون إصابات.
Incredible video of a horse going back to rescue two more horses from the fire caught by @CBSLA @joybenedict and her crew. You'll see this and more on the @CBSEveningNews with @NorahODonnell tonight and continuing on @CBSLA and @CBSNLive pic.twitter.com/2reAZhunDe— George Whipple Jr. (@gwhipp) October 30, 2019
وتحاول السلطات السيطرة على حريق اندلع الأربعاء وأتى على حوالي 1300 هكتار من الأراضي، مهددا حوالي 6500 منزل.
