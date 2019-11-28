والدة الطفلة الأمريكية "لونا" تكشف عن النتائج الأولية بعد أول عملية أجريت في روسيا

وكتبت كارول: "نحن بحاجة إلى التحلي بالصبر، وسنحصل على نتائج الشفاء بعد بضعة أشهر، لا يزال أمامنا الكثير من العمليات الجراحية، ولكني سعيدة جدا بالنتائج الأولية، والأهم من كل ذلك أن لونا لا تشعر بالألم، شكراً لكل الصلوات والتبرعات".
♥️ Results ♥️ Português 🇧🇷: Com grande emoção, apresento os primeiros resultados das cirurgias da Luna 🥰 Uma matéria linda feita pelo @dailymail e algumas fotos!!! Apenas 1 mês do último procedimento, por isso precisamos ter paciência... o resultado final teremos em alguns meses após a recuperação total da pele dela 🙏🏽 Ela ainda está com curativo na cabecinha, pois o médico precisou fazer enxertos em alguns pedaços e usou a pele dali.... Ainda falta muito, mas estamos muito felizes com os resultados e, principalmente pela luna não sentir dor e estar sempre feliz ♥️🙏🏽♥️ Estou muito feliz por ter apostado em meus instintos e ter vindo para a Rússia!! Obrigada a todos pelas orações e doações 🙏🏽 ————————————————- English 🇺🇸: With great emotion, I present the first results of Luna's surgeries 🥰 A beautiful article made by @dailymail and some photos !!! Only 1 month after the last procedure, so we need to have patience ... the final results we will have in a few months after the full recovery of her skin 🙏🏽 She still have the bandages on her head because doctor did a few grafts and used the skin from there ♥️ we still have a lot of surgeries ahead of us, but we are very happy with the results and especially because luna does not feel pain and she's always happy ♥️🙏♥️ I'm so glad I followed my mother's instincts and came to Russia!!! Thanks all for the prayers and donations
وكانت كارول قد تحدثت لـ "سبوتنيك"، في وقت سابق، عن رحلتها إلى روسيا وعن الفروقات بين أحاديث الأطباء في روسيا والأمريكان بالإضافة لتكاليف العلاج الباهظة التي ستكلفها في أمريكا.
وشكرت كارول طاقم العمل الطبي الروسي الذي أشرف على لونا بسبب المهنية المطلقة وتوصيف الحالة بشكل ناجح جدا، وأضافت أنها متفائلة بشفاء لونا من هذه الوحمة وأنها لا تشعر بالقلق أبداً.
يذكر أن كارول وابنتها وصلتا إلى كراسنودار الروسية في 8 أكتوبر/تشرين الأول الماضي، لإجراء عمل جراحي من أجل إزالة وحمة سوداء على وجه الطفلة لونا، على يد الجراح الروسي بافيل بوبوف.
