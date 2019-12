إطلاق هاتف ذكي يحمل اسم أشهر تاجر مخدرات في التاريخ... تعرف على مواصفاته وأهم ما يميزه

Samsungs gotta watch out😱! Pablo Escobar’s brother put the Escobar Fold 1 foldable phone that’s about €1000 cheaper🤯 then Samsungs foldable phone📱 on the market!

Here is what it's capable of👀:https://t.co/9g5u0uaYkw@escobar_inc #news #smartphone