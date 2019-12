اكتشاف مثير يظهر تفاصيل عن حضارة غامضة في بيرو... فيديو وصور

Interesting 👇🤔❗

Eleven skeletons found in 1,000-year-old Moche grave in Peru include people with mutilated feet, stained skulls and 'a religious leader buried in a roofed chamber'#TRUMP2020 #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #qanon #DarkToLight #Cabal https://t.co/p1XDVlfN8t