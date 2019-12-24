تسريحة "شجرة الميلاد" تجتاح مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي... صور

تناقل ناشطو مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، صورا لتسريحات شعر مختلفة ومتنوعة. واستخدمت بعض الفتيات إضاءة حقيقية فيما استخدمت أخريات زينة شجرة الكريسماس.
Happy Christmas !!!-Christmas hairstyles!#minkhair #hairinbeauty #christmashairstyles pic.twitter.com/bdOHBVSYEh— Hairinbeauty (@hairinbeauty1) December 25, 2017
وقامت الفتيات بتزيين شعرهن بلونه الطبيعي، فيما اختارت أخريات منح الشعر اللون الأخضر.
#Christmas2018 hair styles: Try these 5 cool ideas this season#Christmas #ChristmasHair #ChristmasHairStyles #ChristmasFashionhttps://t.co/pj0BZaBwz1— LatestLY (@latestly) December 24, 2018
يشار إلى أن اتجاهات الاحتفال بالكريسماس في تطور مستمر، ففي العام الماضي كان التريند الأقوى للاحتفال هو أزياء مستوحاة من شجرة الكريسماس أيضاً.
Want some holiday hair inspiration? Take your Christmas spirit to the next level with this extreme Christmas tree hair...— HolleewoodHair • Beauty Blog (@holleewoodhair) December 13, 2019
▶▶▶ ︎https://t.co/ChpzastZ6U#Christmas #ChristmasTree #ChristmasTreeHair #ChristmasHair #ChristmasHairstyles #HairStyles #HairIdeas pic.twitter.com/97ku5usihN
